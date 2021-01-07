Video shows woman trapped in SUV after crash on I-95 in Prince George County

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — First responders worked to help free a woman trapped inside her SUV following a crash on I-95 this morning.

Virginia State Police said they responded to the crash on I-95 near Rowanty Road around 6:36 a.m.

According to VSP’s investigation, 68-year-old Diane Neff of St. Louis, Missouri was heading south in a 2017 GMC Acadia when she tried to switch lanes.

When moving from the left to right lane, Neff struck a 2018 Nissan Altima traveling in the right lane. The cars crashed and Neff’s vehicle struck a tree and overturned. Both cars came to rest in the median.

A witness on the scene sent 8News video footage of the driver of the GMC trapped inside her vehicle.

The Altima had three adult occupants that were taken to the hospital for injuries, VSP said. Neff was also transported for treatment.

The St. Louis woman was charged with unsafe lane changing.

The investigation is ongoing.