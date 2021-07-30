Vigil held in memory of 20-year-old found dead along highway in North Carolina

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vigil was held in Richmond on Friday, for Cierra Jackson, the 20-year-old violently killed last week. Jackson’s body was found on Interstate 85 in Vance County, North Carolina on July 22.

Jackson’s parents told 8News earlier this week that she was very active in her church and was enrolled to start studying psychology at Norfolk State University in the fall.

At the vigil, community members gathered to celebrate her life. Loved ones shared memories and spoke about her, people sang, music was played and bubbles were blown.

“When will it stop, its time for us to come together,” questioned one speaker at the vigil. “Not just talking about it, but being about it. This was a young woman that had gifts, that had purpose.”

One man, Ti’Keise Johnson, has been arrested and charged in connection to her death. He was taken into custody during a robbery in Dinwiddie last week. Johnson was also arrested in connection to a shooting on West Bacon Street.