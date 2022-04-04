HENRICO, Va (WRIC) — Henrico Police Officer Trey M. Sutton was honored during a vigil at the county’s police memorial Monday night.

Members of the police force, county government employees, and Sutton’s family were in attendance after the 24-year-old died after suffering critical injuries in a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night at the Chamberlayne and Wilkinson roads intersection.

Sutton, who recently graduated from the police academy, was reportedly behind the wheel while Officer Greg Petrohovich, a field training officer, was also in the car. A person in custody was also in the car when a dodge pickup t-boned the police cruiser.

Petrohovich and the person in custody are still fighting for their lives. The Henrico Sheriff’s Office said Petrohovich “has undergone multiple surgeries,” according to a Facebook post Monday morning.

“His road to recovery will be long and challenging,” the post read.

The Henrico Police Department said visitation for Sutton will be held Tuesday at Victory Tabernacle Church at 11700 Genito Road in Midlothian. The viewing will happen from 5 to 8 p.m., and is open to the public.

Sutton’s funeral will also be at the church, and the service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, before he is laid to rest in Hopewell at Merchants Hope Memorial Gardens. His interment will also be open to the public.