Vigil planned for man killed in shooting along Forest Hill Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday evening in honor of JaQuan Dixon, the man who was fatally shot outside a McDonald’s on Forest Hill Avenue last week.

The vigil, organized by the United Communities Against Crime on behalf of Dixon’s mother, is also a birthday celebration, according to a flyer from the organization. It will be held at the Bulldog Ample Stadium in the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at 5:30 p.m.

Those interested in attending have been asked to bring their own candles and balloons that can be blue, gold or white. The flyer states that masks and distancing during the vigil is highly recommended.