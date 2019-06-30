Vigil planned for woman killed in hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A prayer vigil will be held for 22-year-old Shanice Woodberry, the victim of a deadly hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom.

The vigil will be held Sunday at the intersection of 17th & Main streets. The family asks guests who plan on attending to bring candles and pink balloons.

Richmond Police have arrested the suspect wanted in connection with the hit-and-run in Shockoe Bottom that killed Woodberry and injured three others early Wednesday morning.

Police say 21-year-old Shiauna M. Harris was taken into custody late Friday afternoon.

The deadly crash happened shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of 18th and Main streets. Main Street was closed in both directions from 15th Street to 19th Street for approximately 8 hours while police investigated.

Video from the scene shows a car that witnesses say hit some people in the street, circled back and then hit more people. Police sources told 8News they believe the Harris “intentionally” ran over the victims.

As a result of the crash, 8News learned Friday that the Image Restaurant and Lounge had its ABC license suspended following an investigation of the hit-and-run.

