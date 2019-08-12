Vintage TVs mysteriously dropped off in Henrico community

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Old TVs were placed on the doorsteps and lawns of several West End Henrico County homes overnight, leaving many residents wondering what and who was behind the random act.

Officers were called to the Hampshire community and say more than one person left unwanted vintage televisions in the Henrico development.

Henrico Police and the county’s Solid Waste Department spent Sunday morning removing the unwanted televisions from the area.

Police are still looking into the incident and who may be responsible.

Homeowner cameras caught the individuals in the act, but video surveillance shows their faces were disguised with masks resembling a television.

Talk about strange. Anyone with information, Henrico Police says to give them a call.