Virginia ABC allowing some restaurants to expand where they can serve alcohol

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC/WAVY) — As Virginia prepares to enter “phase 1” of reopening Friday, Virginia ABC is changing the rules to help businesses out.

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority is expanding opportunities for ABC-licensed businesses to serve alcohol outside their establishments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Virginia ABC has created an expedited approval process for outside dining areas as some businesses consider expanding their outdoor dining areas. The process allows the temporary expansion of dining areas only while the governor’s executive orders 61 and 62 are in effect.

The Virginia ABC’s new expedited process comes with a few stipulations:

The locality where the business resides must also approve the use of the outside dining area in writing.

The expanded outdoor dining area doesn’t necessarily need to be covered under the ABC licensee’s lease, but if not, the licensee must get written permission from the owner of the property to have exclusive control over the proposed dining area. The area must be contiguous to the original dining area, or at least within 100 feet of the leased premises.

The licensee needs to provide a diagram of the expanded area to the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority.

The area may only operate from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

There cannot be entertainment in the temporary area.

Drink and food prep cannot occur in the temporary area.

Businesses cannot share the same temporary area.

Adequate tables and chairs must be available to patrons.

This new ABC opportunity does not apply to localities in Northern Virginia — under Governor Northam’s Executive Order 62 they will become eligible on May 29th.

Virginia ABC will continue to provide curbside pickup at some of their locations.