RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia’s Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) announced Sunday that they’re pulling all “Russian-sourced” vodkas from their shelves in support of Ukraine.

The move comes the day after a call from Governor Glenn Youngkin for the state to cut ties with Russian companies and end “sister city” arrangements with Russian towns.

The seven brands being removed from store shelves today are:

Russian Standard

Imperia

Hammer & Sickle

Beluga

Organika

Mamont

ZYR

Other brands that carry “Russian-themed monikers and marketing” but are not actually produced in Russia will remain on store shelves. Those include Stolichnaya and Smirnoff.

“We are currently reviewing other products that we carry to determine if they have origins in Russia,” Virginia ABC wrote in a statement.