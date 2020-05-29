Virginia Beach Parks’ tidal beaches are now open

(WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced Friday that some public beaches are set to reopen.
Virginia State Parks‘ tidal beaches are open for recreation activities while inland lakefront beaches remain closed. The following tidal beaches are open at these state parks:
- Mason Neck
- Leesylvania
- Widewater
- Caledon
- Westmoreland
- Belle Isle
- York River
- Chippokes
- Kiptopeke
- First Landing
- False Cape
“Guests are advised that beaches at these parks are often small with limited spacing for beach recreation,” said Dave Neudeck, communications and marketing director for Virginia State Parks. “Some are merely thin strips of sand along the shoreline and are not guarded for swimming.”
The newly reopened tidal beaches will be available according to the following safety protocols:
- Strict social distancing between non-related groups must be followed
- Groups of more than 10 beachgoers will be prohibited
- No entertainment or programming that generate mass gatherings
- No beach playsets, tents or grouping of umbrellas
- No team sports
Lakefront beaches at Hungry Mother, Claytor Lake, Smith Mountain Lake, Fairystone, Douthat, Holliday Lake, Bear Creek Lake, Twin Lakes and Lake Anna will remain closed. These beach areas will reopen when adequate staffing is available and additional safety protocols have been developed and implemented.
