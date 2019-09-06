Virginia Beachers brace for Dorian’s incoming storms

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WRIC) — Residents near the Virginia Coast are preparing for Dorian to touch down, as concerns of the storm’s impact grows.

As Hurricane Dorian quickly approaches, 8News spoke with locals who have a mixed bag of emotions. Some locals say they are worried, while others say they aren’t.

“I think we’ll be fine,” said Kevin Bryan, Atlantic Fun Park general manager.

As clouds begin to move quickly, and wind is speeding up, businesses are preparing for what ever Hurricane Dorian has to bring.

“We always get ahead of the storm even if they’re only calling for 35-45 mile an hour,” Bryan said. “Still do a lot of damage.”

Bryan tells 8News “they’ve been watching the weather all week long, trying to see where it’s gonna end up and what we’re gonna get.”

“Once they put that Tropical Storm watch on us it’s pretty much get ready. It’s not worth taking any chances.”

Samantha Stitchick, who lives in the Virginia Beach area, told 8News “I have extra water and non-perishables food just in case the power, but that’s about it.”

It was business as usual at the beach as people were seen riding their bikes, walking on the boardwalk and hanging out along the beach. But as the weather worsens, the city isn’t taking any chances”

“I think we’ll dodge it,” Bryan said. “I think we’ll dodge it, but you gotta be safe.”

The storm should be taken seriously, forecasters said, as it is expected to hit Virginia Beach and the coast overnight.