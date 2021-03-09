Virginia Capitol Police officer dies while battling COVID-19

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Capitol Police said one of its officers died on Tuesday after battling COVID-19.

Master Officer Woodrow W. “Buddy” Dowdy III, 60, served with the VCP for 33 years. The announcement said Dowdy experienced a period of declining health and died at the hospital while receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

“Buddy was a natural to be stationed at the guard house at Post 1 and greet the governor, legislators, visitors and others arriving at Capitol Square,” said Col. Anthony S. Pike, the Capitol Police chief. “His easy-going personality allowed him to be professional while also making visitors feel relaxed and welcome.”

The department said Dowdy joined the force in 1987 at age 27, and became a master officer in 2017. He also worked as a field training officer where he mentored officers who had just graduated from the training academy.

“Buddy chose as his career service to others, and for that, we all benefited,” Pike said. “We will miss him tremendously, and we ask that everyone keep his wife, Cheryl, as well as his son, Wilson, and other family and friends in your prayers.”