Virginia Career Works-Crater Region to host virtual open house

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chief Elected Officials Consortium and the Crater Regional Workforce Development Board along with the Virginia Career Works is coming together to host its first Virtual Open House, Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and is open to the public. The Virtual Open House will be held using the ZOOM platform.

Sophenia Pierce, Crater Regional Workforce Development Board’s Executive Director, said in the press release they want to educate the community on what they can offer.

According to the release, the purpose of the event is to promote awareness of the services provided by the Virginia Career Works-Crater Region.

The organizations have united to provide information about services they each have available to support job seekers, employers, and partners during this time of uncertainty.

A few presenters for the Open House will include representatives from:

Virginia Employment Commission

Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services

Department of Social Services

Jasmine Gore, CEO Consortium Chair and Mayor for the City of Hopewell, said in the press release this event will help community members figure out what their next steps to take are.

“As a regional workforce system, we have reimagined what the ‘future of work’ is and how we can build a foundation to support those who may be unemployed, employed but don’t have options for economic mobility and those who do not know which path they plan to take.” Gore said.

The mayor shared that she looks forward to what the future will bring for our region under the new leadership of Mrs. Pierce as well as with the Consortium, CRWDB Members, Staff, and Partners.

Individuals interested in participating in the Virtual Open House, can register and see the tentative schedule here.

