Virginia Career Works hosting job fair in Henrico County next week

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Are you in need of a job? Virginia Career Works is hosting a job fair in Henrico next Wednesday, Nov. 3.

Employers from multiple industries including, construction, retail, food services and healthcare will be in attendance. Participants will be required to wear a mask when meeting with potential employers.

The event will be held outside at the Virginia Career Works Henrico Center on Cedar Fork Road from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.