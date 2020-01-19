Virginia center cancels Monday’s vigil ‘due to serious threats’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One organization isn’t going to be a part of Lobby Day at the capitol on Monday, citing safety concerns.

The Virginia Center for Public Safety posted a message on their website saying they are cancelling their annual Vigil to Remember the Victims of Gun Violence in Virginia on MLK Day.

Andrew Goddard, the center’s Legislative Director says the day could possibly end up violent.

“I don’t want a repeat of Charlottesville here in Richmond,” Goddard said. “It would be a beautiful Monday if they came, peacefully stood around and then left.”

Gun violence has hit close to home for the Goddard family.



“In 2007, when my son was shot at Virginia Tech, I learned a lot of lessons in my personal life from what happened to my son,” Goddard said.

Goddard says he is open to the sharing ideas with contrasting groups like the Virginia Citizens for Defense League. But, he is opposed to those coming in from out of town who may want to cause harm.

“If it was just the Virginia Citizens for Defense League and their supporters who were here, there would be no problem,” Goddard said. “They have never been a problem, except for a few little niggly things. I think this has to be a dialogue on facts. Not by things made up by organizations.”