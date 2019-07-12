Virginia delegate accused of hacking former staffer’s accounts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia delegate is accused of hacking into the social media, banking and email accounts of a former staffer.

That’s according to a lawsuit brought on by Maureen Hains. The lawsuit alleges Delegate Dawn Adams hacked into Hains Facebook, as well as her bank and email accounts, Wells Fargo and G-Mail, respectively.

Hains, Adam’s former campaign manager, is suing the Richmond-area democrat in federal court.

Hains claims the hacking incident occurred when she was in the hospital.

She is asking the courts for $550,000 in damages. 8News reached out to Adams, who does not have a comment at this time.