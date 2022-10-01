CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The Virginia Department of Transportation’s Richmond District crews are prepared to respond to any severe weather emergencies throughout the weekend as the remainder of Tropical Storm Ian reaches Virginia.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, this weekend is expected to see heavy rain and possible flooding. The department has already inspected and cleaned vulnerable drainage structures across state-maintained roads and has emergency crews on standby to handle downed trees that may be caused by high winds.

Wind speeds are also being monitored on some bridges throughout the region. The department is monitoring the Benjamin Harrison Memorial Bridge in Prince George County and the Varian-Enon Bridge in Henrico, which may be particularly vulnerable to high speed wind.

If necessary, bridges may close for high speed wind. If any bridges close, the department will alert drivers through message boards.

High winds can be particularly hazardous to drivers with tractor-trailers, box trucks, large vans and SUVs.

Regardless of what you are driving, all drivers should pay attention to local weather and announcements. Drivers should obey road closed signs, be aware of any debris in the road, and avoid all flooded areas.

To report a road hazard, call the Virginia Department of Transportation’s 24/7 Service Center at 1-800-FOR-ROAD (367-7623) or report a hazard online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

For the latest real-time traffic information or road conditions, call 511 or visit http://www.511virginia.org.