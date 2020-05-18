Virginia DMV is reopening nine locations for appointment-only visits today

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Nine Virginia DMV service centers will reopen for appointment-only visits today.

Appointments are offered Monday through Saturday at these locations:

Charlottesville (2055 Abbey Road, Charlottesville, VA 22911), 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

Chesterfield (610 Johnston Willis Drive, Richmond, VA 23236), 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

Fredericksburg (5700 Southpoint Centre Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22407), 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

Hampton (8109 Roanoke Avenue, Hampton, VA 23605), 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

Harrisonburg (3281 Peoples Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801), 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

Roanoke (5220 Valleypark Drive, Roanoke, VA 24019), 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

Virginia Beach/Buckner (3551 Buckner Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453), 8 a.m. – 6 p.m

Abingdon (25552 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24211), 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

South Boston (2039 Hamilton Boulevard, South Boston, VA 24592), 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

DMV says they will only offer specific services that require an in-person visit like original vehicle registrations or original driver’s licenses. Click here for a full list of services being offered.

Customers arriving for appointments are asked to wait in their cars until ten minutes prior to their appointment to help with social distancing and to wear a face mask. So far, the department says they’ve booked more than 40,000 appointments.

The department plans to reopen more offices in phases this summer.

Click here to book an appointment.

As a reminder if your license expires on or before June 10 you will get a 90 day extension to get one.