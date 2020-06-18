Virginia driver seriously injured after head-on collision with tractor-trailer

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Cortese is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Orange County. The crash occurred Wednesday (June 17, 2020) at 3:20 a.m. on Route 20 (Constitution Highway) at 1 tenth of a mile south of Route 742 (Strawberry Hill Road). Photo: VSP

ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 42-year-old driver of a Chevrolet Suburban is in serious condition following a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer in Orange County.

State troopers were called to Route 20 (Constitution Highway) near Strawberry Hill Road for a two-vehicle crash with serious injuries around 3:20 a.m. Wednesday. Troopers say the Chevrolet Suburban was traveling south on Route 20 when the vehicle crossed into the opposite lane and struck a tractor-trailer traveling northbound.

The impact caused the tractor-trailer to run off the road. The driver was properly restrained and uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Omari R. Grey, 42, of Orange, suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to VCU Medical Center. Grey was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash caused SR.20 to be closed for hours, VSP added.

An investigation is ongoing.

