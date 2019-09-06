Virginia emergency agencies working 24/7 in preparation of Dorian

RICHMOND, VA.(WRIC) — State agencies are working around the clock, in preparation of Hurricane Dorian.

Virginia National Guard, State Police, VDOT, and others have all come together as one, ready to respond as Hurricane Dorian impacts the Commonwealth.

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management offered a update to locals who may be in Dorian’s path.

“It’s hard to watch the news coverage of the storm that has approached all week and look out the window and see it’s been sunny and beautiful here in Central Virginia,” said Jeff Caldwell, director of external affairs. “Tonight’s the night that’s going to change.”

As the damage continues, Caldwell says “we need to make sure that people are paying close attention the storm, are watching media reports, and know what the weather conditions are tomorrow morning if they think they’re going to go to work.”