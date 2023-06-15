CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – The summer season is quickly approaching, and as people plan to pack the pool and camping supplies, they may want to throw in some bug spray.

According to the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, tick season reaches its peak from April through September.

Researchers told 8News they expect ticks to be abundant this season, urging residents to be on alert when spending time outdoors.

Dr. Richard Marconi, professor of medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Medical Center said people should be aware of places that harbor ticks, such as tall grass and woods. However, he said, they can be found anywhere.

“When you come back in it’s very important to do a quick tick examination,” said Dr. Marconi. “Very carefully look for the presence of ticks on your body and remove them promptly. Your chances of getting an infection are very, very low.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says ticks can carry multiple diseases, including Lyme disease, Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, anaplasmosis and more.

According to Dr. Marconi, Lyme disease can take place two to three days after a tick begins to feed on the skin.

Once you remove the tick from the body, Marconi said it’s important to seal it in a leak-proof bag for a clinician to identify the tick and the illness it may carry. If one contracts Lyme disease, Dr. Marconi says 75% of those infected can see a rash appear.

“A bullseye rash is a rash that starts out as a very small circular rash, but it will expand over time with central clearing so it tends to look like a bullseye,” Marconi said.

The disease can also be fatal in a small number of cases. This occurs in Lyme carditis when Lyme disease bacteria enter the tissues of the heart, according to the CDC.

One of the ways Marconi suggests preventing the infection of ticks is to wear light-colored clothing so one can see the tick if they land on them.

“The Centers for Disease Control recommends tucking your pants into socks as a means of preventing Lyme Disease,” he said, “It’s not particularly high-tech but it nonetheless can serve as a barrier for ticks getting to your skin.”

Veterinarians in Chesterfield County began seeing a rise in tick cases in animals in March. Dr. Seth Lipstock of Bon Air Animal Hospital told 8News that ticks can appear on both cats and dogs but predominantly dogs.

“The head and neck and face is a big area that a tick likes to populate,” said Dr. Lipstock, “The way the dogs get ticks when they’re outdoors is usually when they’re running around in the brush.”

Lipstock said a dog may be less likely to pick up ticks in a suburban neighborhood if the grass is kept short. He said he has seen fewer tick-borne illnesses in animals with the greater use of preventative medication among his clients.

Prescriptions and over-the-counter medications such as Frontline Gold for Dogs and Seresto are some of the medications that Dr. Lipstock suggested.

“In dogs and cats, we’ve got preventative medicine that are getting really good at killing ticks and killing them quick,” Lipstock told 8News.

The state’s Department of Health is requesting help from people at home to understand the types of ticks that appear in the commonwealth through the “Virginia Tick Survey.”

When one finds a tick, the health department is asking to seal it in a leak-proof bag and mail it or send pictures to the department. Click here for more information.