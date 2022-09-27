Midlothian High School had about 3,500 people registered to vote. So far, as of 11 a.m. only 60 voters showed up. (Photo: 8News Reporter Olivia Jaquith)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seventeen high school marching bands from across Virginia will have the chance to show off their skills and compete against each other in the 15th Annual Showcase of Bands, which will be hosted by the Midlothian High School Trojan Band this weekend.

The showcase will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Midlothian High School, located at 401 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian, beginning at 3 p.m.

Admission is $10 for anyone over 13, $5 for children between 5 and 12 and free for children 4 and under.

The event is a chance for high school marching bands from across Virginia to perform and compete against each other in an all-day event, according to Midlothian High School Band Director Gordan Rawls.

In addition to the hosts, the Midlothian High School Trojan Band, the showcase will including performances from the following school bands:

Prince Edward County High School Marching Eagles

Cumberland High School Marching Dukes

Nottoway High School Marching Cougars

Goochland High School Marching Bulldogs

Hermitage High School Marching Panthers

Manchester High School Lancer Marching Band

Broadway High School Fighting Gobbler Regiment

Appomattox High School Marching Raiders

Monacan High School Marching Chiefs

Mecklenburg County High School Marching Phoenix

Matoaca High School Marching Warriors

Prince George County High School Marching Royals

Powhatan High School Marching Indians

Cosby High School Marching Titans

Mills E. Godwin High School Marching Eagles

Glen Allen High School Marching Jaguars

Atlee High School Marching Raiders

The showcase is a primary fundraiser for the Midlothian Band Boosters. Donation opportunities are available now, as well as Program Advertising Sponsorships and Trophy Sponsorships.

For additional information, email midloshowcaseofbands@gmail.com or showcase chair John Riley at JRileyRVA@gmail.com.