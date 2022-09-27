CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Seventeen high school marching bands from across Virginia will have the chance to show off their skills and compete against each other in the 15th Annual Showcase of Bands, which will be hosted by the Midlothian High School Trojan Band this weekend.
The showcase will be held on Saturday, Oct. 1 at Midlothian High School, located at 401 Charter Colony Parkway in Midlothian, beginning at 3 p.m.
Admission is $10 for anyone over 13, $5 for children between 5 and 12 and free for children 4 and under.
The event is a chance for high school marching bands from across Virginia to perform and compete against each other in an all-day event, according to Midlothian High School Band Director Gordan Rawls.
In addition to the hosts, the Midlothian High School Trojan Band, the showcase will including performances from the following school bands:
- Prince Edward County High School Marching Eagles
- Cumberland High School Marching Dukes
- Nottoway High School Marching Cougars
- Goochland High School Marching Bulldogs
- Hermitage High School Marching Panthers
- Manchester High School Lancer Marching Band
- Broadway High School Fighting Gobbler Regiment
- Appomattox High School Marching Raiders
- Monacan High School Marching Chiefs
- Mecklenburg County High School Marching Phoenix
- Matoaca High School Marching Warriors
- Prince George County High School Marching Royals
- Powhatan High School Marching Indians
- Cosby High School Marching Titans
- Mills E. Godwin High School Marching Eagles
- Glen Allen High School Marching Jaguars
- Atlee High School Marching Raiders
The showcase is a primary fundraiser for the Midlothian Band Boosters. Donation opportunities are available now, as well as Program Advertising Sponsorships and Trophy Sponsorships.
For additional information, email midloshowcaseofbands@gmail.com or showcase chair John Riley at JRileyRVA@gmail.com.