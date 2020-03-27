Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers: ‘Takeout Week’ aims to boost revenue of local eateries

(WRIC) — As Central Virginians adjust to staying home and not dining in at local restaurants, a simple phone call and delivery can go a long way in helping those places earn revenue.

That’s why beginning Monday, Virginia Tourism is launching “Virginia is for Restaurant Lovers Takeout Week,” encouraging people to support their local community by ordering takeout or delivery.

“You can buy some gift certificates, you can order some takeout food or what have you. All that helps,” said Eric Terry, president of the Virginia Restaurant, Lodging & Travel Association. “We’d really appreciate it.”

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to close doors, restaurants are open to the change of takeout-or-delivery-only. The move has become one of the only ways for locals to eat from their favorite restaurants while helping those businesses stay afloat.

Terry says the recent restaurant promotions have been successful.

“Last couple weeks we’ve had a ‘Takeout Tuesday’ promotion and those Tuesday’s have been great for folks but I think this will be a week-long thing for them,” he said.

“Takeout Week” is just another initiative to offer support, not only locally but throughout the commonwealth.

“We’ve had so many restaurants that have had to close or restrict to takeout only,” Terry says, “that you know we want to find a way to sort of give them a boost next week to hopefully hire some staff back and do some things that will help their business.”

