PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation over the span of several months led to the arrest of a Riverside Regional Jail officer Wednesday, after he attempted to bring illegal drugs into the facility.

The Jail’s internal investigations department worked alongside Prince George Police Detectives to intercept Riverside Regional Jail Officer, TiJuan Collins, as he attempted to bring contraband into the building Wednesday morning.

Upon entering the facility for his scheduled shift, Collins was found to be in possession of illegal drugs, and over $600 cash. Detectives found a gun and other items in his car.

TiJuan Collins, Photo Courtesy of Riverside Regional Jail

Collins is now in custody at Riverside Regional Jail, and is being held on a $1,500 bond.

The Jail said that it had recently implemented new security measures to stop contraband from entering the jail, and to apprehend people who do.

Collins has been charged with:

Two counts of narcotics: Schedule I and II, Possession with intent to distribute

Conspiracy: Schedule I and II with intent to distribute

PRI: Attempt to deliver drugs

Concealed Weapons: Carry

Firearm possession with schedule I/II

Three Counts of Jail: Unauthorized delivery of articles

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.