Virginia law enforcement to crack down on drivers not wearing seatbelts

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This is your daily reminder to buckle up when driving.

Over the next few weeks, law enforcement agencies in Virginia will be stepping up enforcement for drivers and passengers who are not wearing seatbelts. This is part of a nationwide “Click it or Ticket” campaign that runs until June 6.

Despite fewer cars being out on the road in 2020, Virginia saw a 13% increase in deaths compared to 2019 due to people not wearing seatbelts.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV), 15% of Virginia drivers don’t buckle up when they are behind the wheel.