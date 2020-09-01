Virginia Lottery announce big winners from Henrico, Chesterfield

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico man and a Chesterfield man are six-figures richer after winning big at the Virginia lottery.

“It doesn’t feel real yet,” says Marcus Gil, who wasn’t expecting much when he stopped by a 7-Eleven at Henrico. He played the Double Dollar Crossword and discovered he’d won the game’s top prize.

“It was surreal,” he later told Virginia Lottery officials. “I couldn’t believe it!”

Gil says he plans to invest the winnings.

Bobby Gray walked into a Richmond-area 7-Eleven and bought some tickets for the Aug. 18 Cash 5 day drawing.

By playing the winning numbers (17-21-25-29-32), Gray won the game’s top prize.

Gray says he has no immediate plans for his winnings expect to pay bills.

