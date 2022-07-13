GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 28-year-old Virginia man was killed Wednesday morning in a single-vehicle crash in Goochland County.

Denzel T. Jones, a Buckingham County resident, was driving on the exit ramp from Interstate-64 east to Shannon Hill Road when he ran off the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash is under investigation but police say Jones initially ran off the road to the left, overcorrected and crossed a lane before running off the road to the right and hitting a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.