Virginia man pleads guilty to providing fake driver licenses

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a Virginia man has pleaded guilty to providing and transferring Maryland driver licenses by bribing two workers at the Motor Vehicle Administration.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Maryland says 34-year-old Warner Antonio Portillo of Manassas, Virginia, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to produce and transfer identification documents without lawful authority.

According to a news release, people who couldn’t get a license legally paid Portillo and his co-conspirators between $800 and $5,000 in cash to obtain them. Prosecutors say Portillo paid the MVA workers similar amounts for each fake license issued, and they also said at least 276 fake Maryland licenses were made and transferred.

Portillo, who entered his plea on Tuesday, faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 19.