AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An Amelia man was sentenced Friday for attempted murder after he was convicted of trying to run down another man over $100.

Jalen Jackson, 20, will serve 2 years and six months, with an additional 17 years and six months suspended.

Jackson’s Charges Sentence Attempted Murder 5 years (5 years suspended) Malicious Wounding 10 years (7 year, 6 months suspended) Hit and Run 5 years (5 years suspended)

Jackson’s parents were present for the sentencing, and told 8News they believe Jackson was overcharged.

Jackson plead no contest at his trial in March, foregoing a jury trial and electing not to fight the charges.

8News spoke to Jackson’s victim, Treyvonte Holcomb, during the trial in March. Holcomb said Jackson hit him three times with his car in September 2021, then drove off.

The reason? Holcomb said he had been chasing Jackson to get back $100 that Jackson had taken from him.

“He pressed on the gas and was looking at me like he was in a NASCAR, like he wanted to just kill me,” Holcomb said.

The time Jackson spent in jail awaiting trial may count towards his sentence, according to regulations by the Department of Corrections.

“DOC gives good credit,” said David Moss, Jackson’s attorney. “So whatever percentage they calculate for him [goes towards his sentence].”