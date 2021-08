FILE – A McDonald’s sign is displayed outside the fast food restaurant in Wheeling, Ill., Thursday, April 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — McDonald’s restaurants in Virginia are holding a drive-up hiring event on Tuesday, Aug. 24.

The company wants to hire up to 6,000 new employees throughout the commonwealth.

Interested candidates can drive up to any participating McDonald’s location from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Job seekers can text ‘apply’ to 36453 to start an application via text, or visit the McDonald’s career site to begin an online application for a restaurant near them.