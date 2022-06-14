RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia medical examiner’s office has confirmed that the body found in the James River last week was that of Sarah Erway, a 28-year-old Chesterfield woman who was part of a group that was swept over a dam on Memorial Day.

Multiple agencies and loved ones of Erway and Lauren Winstead, who went missing after going over Bosher’s Dam with their paddleboards, took part in a week-long search.

Winstead’s remains were found on June 1 and a body believed to be Erway was discovered on June 6. On Tuesday, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that it had ruled both their deaths as accidental drownings.

Erway and Winstead were part of a group of 12 people riding rafts and paddleboards that went over Bosher’s Dam on May 30. The other 10 people also plunged over the dam but were either rescued or were able to get to safety, according to authorities.

