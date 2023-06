CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia National Guard is telling residents of the Richmond region to expect loud noises as they fly F-22 Raptor jets in the area Saturday.

According to a tweet, the Virginia National Guard is currently practicing for and celebrating their change of command. The ceremony includes a F-22 Raptor flyover and a blank-fire artillery salute in the area of the Defense Supply Center Richmond in Chesterfield County.