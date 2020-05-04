Virginia National Guard holds personnel training to assist with COVID-19 testing

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Testing for COVID-19 is increasing in the commonwealth thanks, in part, to the Virginia National Guard.

Testing is being provided by the National Guard at long-term care facilities, in addition to proper PPE equipment training and N-95 mask training. 8News had an up-close look at Virginia National Guard training for COVID-19 testing sample collection Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to plague the state.

“There are some localities that need help and we’re here to offer that help and be the good neighbor,” said Major Andrew Czaplicki.

He told 8News he understands the importance of COVID-testing. Since last week, the Virginia National Guard has tested more than 2,000 patients with the number growing daily.

“We’ve done 2,411 tests,” Major Czaplicki clarified. “Again, we have two teams out, we expect that number to grow by like 310 or so. That’s the staff and residents.”

Proper training COVID-19 tests, which mostly comes from the Virginia Department of Health, is ongoing as the National Guard sends additional members to long-term care facilities.

“I think that Virginia will be comfortable knowing that the testing has been ramped up and that we’re capable of doing incredible amounts of work in a single day or in a single period,” said Master Sergeant Stephen Legg.

Sgt. Legg told 8News he stepped in as a test subject to help with training.

“I expected it to hurt,” he said. “It didn’t hurt it just felt very strange. It’s unlike everything I’ve ever felt before but it didn’t hurt so i’m happy about that.”

