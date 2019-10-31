Virginia nurse heading to California for wildfire relief efforts

The wildfires in California have destroyed more than 200 homes and buildings, affecting thousands of people.

As crews continue to battle the flames, the local American Red Cross is sending a nurse to an evacuation center in California to help those who have been injured.

“You have no idea what these folks have been through, it’s really sad and in a lot of situations people have lost everything,” said Patty Valadka, a Red Cross volunteer nurse.

Valadka will head to the Sonoma area of California tomorrow to help those affected by the Kinkade fire, the largest of the wildfires.

At least 10 wildfires have raged through hundreds and thousands of acres throughout the state of California.

“A lot of people go back and they see just a pile of nothing and they know that it’s just never going to be the same again,” she said.

Around 900,000 people remain in the dark, and more than 200,000 have been forced to evacuate while crews battle these wildfires.

“I was basically just sitting around, kind of waiting. So, I was actually relieved and happy when I got the call because I knew it was coming and I was anxious to get going,” Valadka said.

Earlier this year, Valadka traveled to California for 12 days, she expects “a long term event, so I’m sure if I do leave I will probably be coming back.”