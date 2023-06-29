RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The July 4 weekend is nearly here, and as you celebrate — law enforcement wants you to be safe on the roads and on the water.

State officials want people to remember “Operation Dry Water” – a nationwide campaign to make sure your summer on the water stays fun. The campaign’s main focus is to promote water and boat safety not only on the July 4 but all summer long.

The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) and the National Association of Boating Law Administrators (NASBLA) are behind the campaign. The groups want to remind boaters to stay safe and sober this summer.

“We want you to be safe and be sober. Have a designated driver if you’re on the water,” Paige Pearson with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources said.

She added that people forget you don’t have to be in a car to get a DUI — the same rule applies to boating.

“So, if you are boating under the influence, it’s the same as driving under the influence,” Pearson added. “You can get in trouble the same way. We can pull you over on the water and then we would give you a breathalyzer and do all the same things that you would do if you were in a car.”

Pearson says to also make sure you remember to check the weather before you hit the water, so you know what to expect.

The “Operation Dry Water” campaign has been in place since 2009. Pearson says each year around Memorial Day, the department starts to remind people about the dangers of water and that it shouldn’t be taken lightly.

In 2022, there were 39 boating injuries and 17 fatalities in Virginia, according to a report from the Department of Wildlife Resources.

New boater and social media influencer Patricia Clements agrees that safety is key when she’s out on the water.

“I never take it for granted. Especially with a vest! Because you may slip up,” Clements said. “You know, most people multitask in doing a lot of things. You may forget to go out and put the plug in a boat. That’s the first thing you should do.”

Clements shared other safety precautions she and her family do before going out on the water, including making sure they have all their supplies.

“We have everything we need in our toolbox,” she said. “That’s some of the things that you go over when you get your boater’s license. So, a good thing to do is print out a checklist just in case.”

The “Operation Dry Water” weekend starts Saturday, July 1.