1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Virginia resident designs app for TV viewing

Local News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
dingo_1560219425497.JPG

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With so many TV viewing options these days, it’s hard to decide what to watch.

Richmond resident Nick Molter has developed the Dinggo app that lets users simultaneously search through Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video for moves by genre.

For instance if you are in the mood for romantic comedies, you swipe your way through screens until you get a list of movies that fall in that category.

“A good way to think about Dinggo is it’s the 21st century TV Guide,” said Molter, who has a master’s degree in business analytics and information from Purdue University.

“We take all of the content that is available on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, we combine those in the Dinggo app, and we make it real easy for you to find a TV show you want to watch.”

The app is free. Go to mydinggo.com for more information.

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events