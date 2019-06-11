Virginia resident designs app for TV viewing

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — With so many TV viewing options these days, it’s hard to decide what to watch.

Richmond resident Nick Molter has developed the Dinggo app that lets users simultaneously search through Netflix, Hulu and Amazon Video for moves by genre.

For instance if you are in the mood for romantic comedies, you swipe your way through screens until you get a list of movies that fall in that category.

“A good way to think about Dinggo is it’s the 21st century TV Guide,” said Molter, who has a master’s degree in business analytics and information from Purdue University.

“We take all of the content that is available on Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, we combine those in the Dinggo app, and we make it real easy for you to find a TV show you want to watch.”

The app is free. Go to mydinggo.com for more information.

