VIRGINIA RESPONDS: Have your questions answered by Gov. Northam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — 8News will host a virtual town hall with Gov. Northam and other Virginia leaders Tuesday night.

During “Virginia Responds” Northam and other state officials will be answering questions viewers send in about the coronavirus outbreak in the commonwealth.

If you would like to ask a question, record a video of yourself asking your COVID-19 question and send it to us on social media by using the hashtag #VIRGINIARESPONDS.

The town hall is 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 21.

