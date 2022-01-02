Virginia State Police and Virginia Department of Transportation: The more you know, winter weather checklist

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Transportation have come out with a few tips and tricks of winter weather preparedness in anticipation of the coming weather.

VDOT said they are planning on starting the work to prepare roads for precipitation Sunday evening. Snowplow operators and crews will treat roads with salt and sand to aid melting and improve traction. When the snow accumulates to about two inches, the plows will push the snow off the roadways. They plan to have crews working around the clock to clear roads, beginning with interstates and primary highways, then shifting to secondary roads and neighborhoods once the main roads are passable.

Virginia State Police is recommending people delay traveling overnight Sunday Jan. 2 through the morning Monday Jan. 3 until VDOT has a chance to treat or clear roadways and make them safe for travel.

VSP said that they will have all available troopers on patrol to respond quickly if needed.

If you must travel during the storm here’s some tips from police to keep you as safe as possible: