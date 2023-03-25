According to VSP, 70-year-old Napoleon Bonaparte Yarn was last seen on the night of Friday, March 24 in Dinwiddie County. (Photo: VSP)

DINNWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police (VSP) is asking for help finding a missing 70-year-old Dinwiddie man.

According to VSP, 70-year-old Napoleon Bonaparte Yarn was last seen around 8:30 p.m. on Friday, March 24 in the area of 14011 Boydton Plank Road in Dinwiddie. He is believed to be wearing blue jeans, a plaid shirt and a baseball cap.

Yarn stands about 6′ and weighs around 180 pounds. Yarn’s disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to VSP.

Anyone who believes they may have seen Yarn or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call the Dinwiddie County Police Department at 804-469-4500.