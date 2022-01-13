Virginia State Police asking for help finding missing Petersburg man

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is asking for help finding a man they say has been missing for almost a month.

According to VSP, Michael Allen Winn, 56, was last seen around 6 p.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, walking around the Chesterfield County Government Complex. Police believe he was making his way home to Petersburg.

Winn was first reported missing on Jan. 7, 2022, and since then, VSP has been checking area hospitals and shelters looking for him.

Winn is 5’8″ and weighs around 150 pounds. Police said his last known address was on the 300 block of Grigg Street in Petersburg, but he also has family in Blackstone.

Anyone who has information on Winn’s whereabouts or who may have seen a pedestrian meeting someone with Winn’s description on Route 1 or Iron Bridge Road is asked to call 804-609-5656.