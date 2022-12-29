AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A sheriff’s deputy was shot and a man was killed during a shootout on Wednesday night in Amelia County.

On Thursday, Dec. 29, Virginia State Police identified the man who was shot and killed during the shootout.

Nicholas Lassiter, 32, died inside a home on West Lane.

State Police said an Amelia sheriff’s deputy was called to do a welfare check for Lassiter on West Lane. After finding out he was wanted on one felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants, state police troopers were called in to help.

State Police told 8News on Thursday that Lassiter was charged in January 2022 for one felony count of unauthorized use of a vehicle, one misdemeanor count of hit and run and one misdemeanor count of reckless driving.

The charges stem from a State Police investigation in which Lassiter crashed in King and Queen County and left the scene.

When the deputy and two troopers entered the home on West Lane on Wednesday, Dec. 28, after 6 p.m., State Police said Lassiter shot at them.

The deputy and one of the troopers shot back at Lassiter, according to State Police.

Lassiter died at the scene. The deputy that was shot was flown to Chippenham Hospital with a serious but non-life-threatening injury.

The deputy has since been treated and released from the hospital.

8News spoke to Milton Lassiter, Nicholas’ older brother, on Thursday. He said he has more questions than answers.

Credit: Milton Lassiter

“For somebody that’s not violent at all, you know, not even fighting. To shoot a cop? There’s something — there has to be something that we don’t know yet,” he said.

Lassiter said his mother was inside the home when the shooting happened, and that she heard five gunshots.

“She seen the cops shoot my brother and my brother fall,” he said.

Milton told 8News Lassiter wasn’t a violent person. He wants the full story to come out.

“I want the body-cam footage. I want all that. Like, I have no doubt what my brother did wasn’t right, but there had to have been something…that made the situation get to that level,” he said.

The scene of the shootout in Amelia County on Wednesday night. Credit: 8News.

Milton said his younger brother loved to help people and he enjoyed kayaking.

“He’s my 13-year-old daughter’s best friend. Like, that just isn’t him,” he said. “He had too big of a heart. He got taken advantage of by people because it’s not like he had a lot, but if he had it he’d give it to you.”

State Police said there were other people inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one else was hurt during the incident.

In accordance with State Police policy, the trooper who shot their gun during the incident has been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

Once that investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Commonwealth’s Attorney for a review and adjudication.