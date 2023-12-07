ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred near Stanardsville.

Police told 8News the crash took place on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 7:36 p.m. on Spotswood Trail at Albano Road.

According to police, the driver of a 2006 Honda Element was traveling west on Spotswood Trail when they crossed a double solid yellow line and crashed head-on into a 2009 Volkswagen Beetle traveling in the other direction.

The driver of the Honda, Marcus L. Paige, 43, of Charlottesville, was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Ciera R. Washington, 20, of Gordonsville, was seriously injured and was taken to a nearby hospital. Police say she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

State police confirm this incident is ongoing and investigations continue.