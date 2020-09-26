Virginia State Police investigating fatal vehicle accident in Dinwiddie County

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police announced Saturday that they are investigating a fatal vehicle accident which took place overnight in Dinwiddie County.

Police said at 12:07 a.m. Sept. 26, troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash.

According to the report, a tractor-trailer traveling north on I-85 severed two avoid hitting a downed tree in the travel lane at mile marker 48. The tractor-trailer ran off the interstate, struck a guardrail and then a tree.

There is only one confirmed fatality in this crash.

VSP added another tractor-trailer hit that same tree, but no one was injured in the second crash.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.

