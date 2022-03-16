GOOCHLAND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are currently investigating the crash and bridge jumping incident from Tuesday; making more information available in a report on Wednesday.

The crash occurred when a 2004 minivan struck a 2018 gray Ford pickup truck on the northbound Route 288 bridge over the James River Tuesday at 1:45 p.m.

According to police, the minivan was operated by a 40-year-old Black male from Richmond who exited the vehicle following the crash and made a statement to the effect of “I can’t take this anymore,” before jumping from the bridge into the river below.

Virginia State Police Med Flight was contacted and sent to the area for assistance, as well as the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office, Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services, the Water Rescue Team and a Battalion Chief. Powhatan Fire and Rescue and Chesterfield Fire and EMS SCUBA Rescue team were also assisting.

The body of the jumper was recovered and he was pronounced dead at 2:31 p.m.

While police claim to have identified the male, at the request of his family they have agreed to keep his identity private at this time.

The driver of the gray pickup that was struck remained at the scene when police arrived. He was wearing his seatbelt and was uninjured.