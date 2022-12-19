LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is currently investigating an incident in which deputies with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office shot a suspect who allegedly ran toward them with a weapon.

Around 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, deputies were called to an undisclosed Louisa County address in an attempt to find a suspect wanted on a felony charge out of Orange County.

Upon their arrival, deputies were advised that the suspect was not at the location. According to authorities, the deputies were preparing to leave when they saw the suspect running out of the residence. The deputies then reportedly chased after the suspect.

As the deputies attempted to bring the suspect into custody, the suspect allegedly ran toward the deputies displaying a weapon, according to authorities. A spokesperson with the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office said this caused the deputies to shoot the suspect.

There is no further information on the incident at this time.

At the request of Louisa County Sheriff Donald Lowe, the Virginia State Police is investigating the incident.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.