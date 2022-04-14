NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police has issued a Senior Alert on behalf of the Nottoway County Sheriff’s Office.

Police are looking for 73-year-old Mina Adele Ison. She is 5’6″ and weighs 176 pounds. She has hazel eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen on April 14 at midnight in the area of West Courthouse Road in Crewe. There is no clothing description at this time, according to police.

Police said she is possibly driving a gray 2014 Mazda CX-9 displaying Virginia plates, UJH6760.

She may be heading towards Virginia Beach or the Outer Banks of North Carolina.

Police said she suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety as determined by the investigating agency.

If you have information, you are asked to contact the Nottoway Sheriff’s Office at 434-645-9044.