Virginia State Police issue senior alert for missing woman with cognitive impairment

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Chesterfield County Police Department Friday night.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for 66-year-old Bobbie James. She was last seen wearing lime green pants and a tan coat with a hood. She is described as 5 foot 7 inches, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

VSP says the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Please contact the Chesterfield County Police Department with any information regarding her whereabouts at (804) 748-1251.