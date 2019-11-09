Virginia State Police issue senior alert for missing woman with cognitive impairment

Local News

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State Police has issued a senior alert on behalf of the Chesterfield County Police Department Friday night.

The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for 66-year-old Bobbie James. She was last seen wearing lime green pants and a tan coat with a hood. She is described as 5 foot 7 inches, weighing 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

VSP says the missing senior suffers from a cognitive impairment and the disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety.

Please contact the Chesterfield County Police Department with any information regarding her whereabouts at (804) 748-1251.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events