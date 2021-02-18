VSP respond to hundreds of crashes during winter storm, almost 100 in Richmond area so far

The City of Richmond has closed a number of roads due to slick, icy conditions. Whitehead Road at Derwent Road is closed. (Photo: 8News Rachel Keller)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is urging drivers to stay off the roads as winter weather continues to make for dangerous conditions across the state. Between midnight and 4 p.m. on Thursday, VSP responded to 385 crashes and 255 disabled vehicles.

More incidents are possible as precipitation continues through Friday morning and temperatures drop potentially turning wet roads into icy ones.

The Richmond area accounted for the most crashes with 94 accidents as of 4 p.m. The Fairfax Division in the northern part of the state saw the most disabled vehicles with 50 reported so far.

VSP says most crashes have resulted in vehicle damage only but there has been one fatal crash. Troopers are currently investigating a single-vehicle crash killing one person in Caroline County. They do not believe the crash was caused by weather.

The full crash numbers are as follows:

Richmond Division: 45 Disabled Vehicles & 94 Traffic Crashes

Culpeper Division: 47 Disabled Vehicles & 48 Traffic Crashes

Appomattox Division: 25 Disabled Vehicles & 45 Traffic Crashes

Wytheville Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 20 Traffic Crashes

Chesapeake Division: 27 Disabled Vehicles & 41 Traffic Crashes

Salem Division: 37 Disabled Vehicles & 52 Traffic Crashes

Fairfax Division: 50 Disabled Vehicles & 85 Traffic Crashes

For anyone who has to venture out during the winter weather Virginia State Police encourages drivers to completely clear vehicles of snow and ice, wear a seat belt and drive slow. Headlights are important during foul weather and remember to be mindful on VDOT vehicles and emergency responders on the roads.