Virginia State Police responding to numerous snow-related crashes across the commonwealth

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia State Police have been busy Sunday morning responding to numerous accidents that have taken place on snowy roads across the commonwealth.

State police tweeted out that as of 9 a.m., they had responded to 34 crashes.

“Fortunately, most only involve damage to vehicles & no injuries,” the tweet said.

When a picture is worth 1,000 words & 1,000 reasons why it's worth just staying home & waiting out #winterstormorlena. (Photo Credit: #VSP Trooper B. Burke on I-295 at the Varina-Enon Bridge at the #Henrico & #Chesterfield county line.) #snow @VaDOTRVA pic.twitter.com/RfY6rbijcT — VA State Police (@VSPPIO) January 31, 2021

VDOT and police are all offering the same advice as this winter storm passes through the Richmond area – if you don’t have a reason to be traveling on the roads, stay home.

Crews remain at work to clear roads of snow and ice. StormTracker 8 meteorologists forecast that the snow will transition to sleet and freezing rain Sunday afternoon, which should help wash some of the snow off the roads. But ice remains an issue. Drivers are asked to take their time if they have to be out on the roads.