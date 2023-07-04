RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As visitors and locals alike celebrate the Fourth of July in Richmond on Tuesday, Virginia State Police is reminding drivers to stay safe and plan ahead –especially if you are driving if near fireworks displays.

Big crowds are expected at the fireworks displays at The Diamond and Dogwood Dell in Richmond on Tuesday, so if those events are part of your plans, plan accordingly. Expect traffic delays before and after the event, fill your tank with before you go and add extra travel time to reach your destination as needed.

High temperatures are also expected, so make sure both you and your car ready to face the heat. Your car should be in good working condition and prepared for high heat and possible storms before you hit the hit. For yourself, make sure extra water, snacks and a phone charger are packed in your emergency care kit.

Finally, even as fireworks start to fly over Richmond, keep your eyes on the road. State police also won’t allow drivers to pull over on the interstate to watch fireworks, so you want to watch the show, wait until you are in a safe place to do so.

For the latest on traffic conditions throughout the Fourth of July, check in with VDOT’s 511 app or online at https://www.511virginia.org/