POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man, who sources tell 8News is a Virginia State Police trooper, has been charged by the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office with the assault and battery of a juvenile female student as well as other crimes.

Douglas Michael Ledbetter, 44, was taken into custody without incident on Friday, Jan. 6 after deputies obtained three arrest warrants for the following:

Two counts of assault and battery ( 18.2-57 )

) One count of causing or encouraging acts rendering children delinquent, abused, etc. (18.2-371)

According to police, these charges are the result of an ongoing investigation involving two incidents. The first incident reportedly occurred on May 7 in the 3000 block of Old Buckingham Road. The second incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 3 at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School.

8News previously reported that an unidentified Virginia State Police trooper has been placed on administrative leave after his alleged involvement in the assault of a juvenile female student at Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School on Dec. 3. A special prosecutor from the Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office was assigned by the court in December.

On Dec. 14, the head of Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School — and Ledbetter’s wife — Paula Ledbetter, resigned from her position after a 10-year tenure.

“It is with sadness that I inform you of my decision to resign as Head of School at The Blessed Sacrament Huguenot School,” she said in a statement. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you.”

Ledbetter was released on bond by the Magistrate. He is scheduled to appear in the Powhatan Juvenile Domestic Relations Court on Jan. 31.

No further information has been made available at this time. Anyone with information related to these offenses is encouraged to contact the Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office at 804-598-5656.